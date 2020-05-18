State health officials on Monday reported one new case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus, in Aiken County.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in the county.
Monday's local tally is but a fraction of the 126 new cases statewide. South Carolina has now logged 8,942 cumulative cases and 391 coronavirus deaths, including six reported Monday.
Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Charleston (1), Clarendon (1), Lexington (1), and Williamsburg (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Clarendon (1) and Florence (1) counties, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said.
More than 131,000 COVID-19 tests have been run in the state, according to the department. The number of tests performed Sunday was 4,187; 3% returned positive.
DHEC's goal is to test 2% of the population — or 110,000 South Carolinians — per month.
"We are currently on track to meet this target by the end of the month," the department said in its daily update. "As of today, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month of May."
Free testing is available May 21 at Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to DHEC, and May 22 at the Salley Fire Department, behind the building, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a message from state Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, a Lexington Democrat. Setzler is a member of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation.
In a Monday letter announcing his signing of H. 3411, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said the "suffering and economic damage inflicted by the COVID-19 virus has been dramatic."
"Businesses, livelihoods and educations have suffered," the Republican governor wrote. He continued: "From the beginning, we have sought to do the maximum damage to the virus, while doing the minimum amount of damage to our economy. The limited, gradual and targeted measures we implemented have worked and, as of this week, almost all restrictions have been relaxed or lifted. Our people are ready to come back strong."