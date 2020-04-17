A raft of layoffs is in the works at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 as cases of COVID-19 mount at the tandem nuclear-reactor expansion and the disease caused by the novel coronavirus sacks Georgia, more broadly.

Project management at the construction site has requested a roughly 20% reduction to the craft workforce via what Georgia Power — one of four co-owners there — described as a "self-selection process." The reduction is expected to last through the summer.

Several documents and union memos reviewed by the Aiken Standard corroborate that.

The layoffs, a Georgia Power spokesperson said, are "expected to help increase workforce productivity and reduce absenteeism. It is also intended to help lessen the impact of COVID-19 on the workforce by allowing for increased social distancing and further facilitating the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

More than 40 workers at the Units 3 and 4 site near Waynesboro, Georgia, have tested positive for COVID-19. On April 11 — last Saturday — the tally was 13.

A joint Southern Company-Georgia Power filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the proliferation of COVID-19 has exacerbated productivity issues. In a separate filing earlier this year, Southern Company warned the coronavirus crisis could disrupt "construction, testing, supervisory and support activities at Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.”

"As we work to adjust and evolve our work practices and daily lives under these conditions, it is necessary to transition to a more streamlined workforce," reads a Units 3 and 4 update from Bechtel Project Director Brian Reilly, which the Aiken Standard reviewed.

"Fluctuations in the workforce levels are normal in any construction project, especially as the project nears completion," Reilly's message continues, "but we recognize that this is even tougher in challenging times like these."

Another document reviewed by the Aiken Standard — a step-by-step explanation of a North America's Building Trades Unions and Richmond County Constructors LLC reduction in force memorandum — states a scale back would enable "better social distancing" and help combat the spread of the highly contagious virus.

"Instead of mandating who is laid off, management reached an agreement with the union to start by laying off those who agree to be laid off," the explainer reads.

The Georgia Power spokesperson said the decision to move forward with layoffs was made in consultation with other co-owners, building trades and Bechtel, among other factions.

More than 163,000 cases of COVID-19, a respiratory disease, have been reported in Georgia. More than 600 coronavirus-related deaths have been logged, as well.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this month decided to extend his state's public health emergency through May 13.

"This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities," Kemp said in a statement. "We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together."

While construction at the Units 3 and 4 site continues amid the pandemic, Georgia Power has said, new rules and protocols are in place to stymie the spread: Tools are disinfected, break schedules are adjusted, the on-site cafeteria is mothballed, certain materials are pre-staged and large gatherings and in-person meetings are shunned, among other measures.