There is room at the inn – a whole lot of room.
The coronavirus pandemic is devastating the hotel industry locally and elsewhere.
“It has affected us dramatically,” said Rakesh Jasani, who is an executive with the Sycamore Investment Group, a hospitality company that owns hotels in Aiken, Greenville and Florida.
Jasani is in charge of the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton and TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Aiken.
“Normally, at this time of year, we’re running 80 to 90% occupancy,” he said. “Now it has dropped to about 10 to 15.”
On Thursday night, there were guests in 15 rooms in the Hilton Garden Inn, 12 in the Hampton and 20 in the TownePlace Suites.
Friday morning, Jasani reported that there were reservations for eight rooms in the Hilton Garden Inn, 10 in the Hampton and around 20 in the TownePlace Suites.
“Right now, there is some slight pick up (in business) for next week, but it’s not dramatic,” Jasani said. “We were going to possibly close the Hampton and consolidate the guests over to the Hilton Garden Inn, and just have one Hilton property operational. But through speaking with some of our advisers and in-house talks with our management company, we’ve all decided it’s best just to keep the doors open for now.”
All restaurant operations have been suspended, and the bar at the Hilton Garden Inn was shut down.
“We’re just offering some grab-and-go breakfast items for our guests” such as muffins, bananas and bottled water, Jasani said.
In addition, precautions are being taken with extra sanitizing and extra cleaning.
“We’re making sure we’re doing our part to keep everyone healthy between the staff and the hotel guests,” Jasani said.
Not knowing when the crisis will be over with also is a concern.
“It’s obviously disconcerting, the uncertainty of what’s going to happen,” Jasani said. “We are trying to keep a positive outlook. I think our country and this city are, for the most part, very resilient, and we will come out of this stronger than we were before we got into this.”
According to the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, unemployment insurance claims in the Palmetto State rose approximately 1,600% during the week ending March 21. The most claims were filed in coastal counties where a high number of people work in the hospitality and tourism industries.
In a press release issued by the American Hotel and Lodging Association earlier this month, the organization reported that based on “current occupancy estimates,” 4 million jobs had been eliminated already in the industry or would be lost “in the next few weeks.”
That means, the release stated, that 44% of hotel employees “in every state” have lost or will lose their jobs in coming weeks.
In South Carolina, there are 34,075 direct hotel operational jobs and 129,364 total hotel-supported jobs. Because of the coronavirus, 14,993 and 52,795 jobs, respectively, will be lost in those categories.
The statistics and projections were based on study conducted by Oxford Economics for the association.