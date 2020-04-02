The coronavirus pandemic and its byproduct, social distancing, are changing age-old rituals in the funeral industry.
Limitations on the size and scope of ceremonies have become commonplace, and certain interactions among mourners, such as embraces and handshakes, are discouraged.
During the outbreak, “we have not had a public service at a church or in our chapel, or a public viewing,” said Cody Anderson, who owns George Funeral Home in Aiken. “We have had some public graveside services, but those have been very small. We were able to set them up a little differently so that people were spread all around and weren’t close together. But the majority of the graveside services have been for family only.”
After Anderson’s great-uncle, Ronnell Scott, died March 19, there was a private viewing and a private chapel service.
Close relatives and only a couple of friends attended – less than 20 mourners in all.
“I have a big, extended family, and it was different from how they usually do things," Anderson said. "It was very intimate."
Two of Scott’s grandchildren were unable to be there. One is in the military and stationed in Italy. The other lives in California and had concerns about travel.
“We had the service professionally recorded and produced, and we were able to give family and friends that couldn’t come a link so that they could watch it wherever they were,” Anderson said.
At George Funeral Home, services also can be livestreamed.
To stay up-to-date on coronavirus recommendations and restrictions, Anderson relies on a variety of sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Carolina Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association and news conferences held by President Donald Trump and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
“We are a business that can’t stop,” Anderson said. “People are still going to die, and we have to stand ready to serve.”
Mortuary employees are “critical infrastructure workers,” based on the coronavirus guidance to states issued last month by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
For some in mourning, the options and suggestions being offered by funeral directors don’t really satisfy their needs.
They would prefer not to limit a service to immediate family members and then hold a public memorial service later or wave at someone instead of hug them.
“They’re understanding, but they also are disappointed at the same time,” said Mitch Rivers, who manages Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home and also is associated with Shellhouse Funeral Home in Aiken. “A friend of mine lost her mother last week. In discussions with her, she told me, ‘I understand, and I’m not mad at anyone, but I feel like my mother was cheated out of the funeral she deserved.’ ”
Anderson described similar reactions.
“I think some people are having a really hard time, especially those that are used to traditional services where the public is involved,” he said. “That is part of the grieving process, and it’s comforting to know that you have the support of friends and extended family. But they also are aware of COVID-19 and want to help flatten the curve.”
Even so, “saying goodbye to a loved one has become painfully lonely for a family,” Anderson concluded.
Funeral homes also are taking steps to keep staff and their customers safe from coronavirus at their facilities.
“Obviously, we are constantly cleaning, and we have hand sanitizer placed in strategic areas,” Rivers said.
At George Funeral home, in addition to bottles of hand sanitizer, there are small signs reminding people to use the sanitizer or wash their hands before and after attending services.
In making arrangements for funerals, “we have been communicating more with families over the telephone and through the internet,” Anderson said.
When staff does meet with a family at George Funeral Home, the area is sanitized afterward and the pens used are thrown away.
“We are all learning as we go, and it’s changing day by day,” Rivers said. “I think once this is over, there is going to be a new normal, and who’s to say what that new normal will be at this point. But I do think it will forever change our industry and many other businesses as well.”