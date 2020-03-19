As coronavirus cases continue to climb in South Carolina, the Clyburn Center for Primary Care in Aiken provides a snapshot for how the pandemic is disrupting daily routines in medical centers across the country.
Rural Health Services CEO Carolyn Emmanuel-McClain said patients are being screened for symptoms of COVID-19 at the Clyburn Center's main entrance. Any patients who present with symptoms, such as fever, are directed to wait in their vehicles to be seen by a physician rather than the facility's waiting room.
"Then we see one patient at a time in the mobile unit, and we call them when they're ready to go," Emmanuel-McClain said.
These efforts, she said, are to keep sick people who potentially have the virus from interacting with large groups of people, especially those with compromised immune systems.
Emmanuel-McClain said the center is running low on surgical and protective masks.
"As far as I know, everyone's having problems getting supplies," McClain said. "We have plenty of gloves, but we're running low on masks. Everyone that comes in that's sick gets a mask. Since you don't know who has it, you have to assume that everyone who has signs and symptoms has it."
Dental services have been halted at the center, except in the case of emergencies.
These efforts are part of what's known as flattening the curve – precautionary steps taken to limit the spread of a pandemic.
Though they may seem extreme given that Aiken County has not yet reported any cases, healthcare professionals and physicians, including Emmanuel-McClain, said these steps are critically important in lessing the virus' impact on vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.
"We don't know enough about (COVID-19)," Emmanuel-McClain said. "We don't have a treatment for it. There may be a treatment somewhere 12 or 18 months don't the road ... you try to put a fence around it as much as you can. It's 10 times more deadly than the flu. It's like the flu on steroids. It's much more potent in terms of signs and symptoms."
Emmanuel-McClain said the center does not currently have the ability to test patients on-site for COVID-19, though physicians do have the power to refer patients for testing.
The center has not received testing kits from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to a shortage, Emmanuel-McClain said.
Rural Health Services serves a diverse population across Aiken County, especially those who cannot afford regular access to health care. Emmanuel-McClain said staff is concerned about some patients, such as those who work several jobs, work in large groups, or care for children, might be at higher risk for COVID-19.
"Agricultural workers in the rural areas concern us," Emmanuel McClain said. "We saw three guys from one area yesterday that had the flu. That was concerning, because they work together, and it can spread among people who work as a group ... we're concerned about patients who take care of grandchildren. Kids are big carriers of germs, and they can be asymptomatic."
Some people who contract COVID-19 (typically young adults and children) are asymptomatic, meaning they carry the virus without experiencing any symptoms, such as fever or respiratory problems. People who are asymptomatic to COVID-19 can unknowingly carry the virus to vulnerable populations, such as senior citizens or people with chronic health conditions.
Any patients with flulike symptoms should call ahead to the Clyburn Center prior to a visit.
The center can be reached at 803-380-7000.