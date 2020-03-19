The Aiken County Animal Shelter is taking hits on all sides from the effects of coronavirus outbreaks, and staff are concerned they may be forced to begin euthanizing dogs in the coming weeks.
The shelter relies heavily on their out-of-state partners in states with strict spay and neuter laws, primarily in the Northeast. According to FOTAS Programs Coordinator Kathy Jacobs, as many as 25 cats and dogs were sent to Northern shelters per month before COVID-19 precautions kicked in.
"That has ceased," Jacobs said. "We don’t know when that will start up again. But our intake is not slowing down. We’re going into puppy season so we’re seeing a lot of dogs, and we’re about to go into kitten season. When we run out of room, without those transports, the only thing we can do is euthanize. There’s nothing else we can do, and that scares us."
Adoption programs have halted at Petsmart, a local partner that takes cats from the shelter and adopts them out of their store. And coronavirus has impacted the shelter's volunteer force, which is primarily made up of retired Aiken locals.
"Yesterday we lost three volunteers (to social distancing)," Jacobs said. "Our volunteers are primarily senior citizens…they have other health conditions, and their doctors are telling them to stay at home and quarantine themselves."
Furthermore, monetary donations - the shelter's main source of income - have slowed significantly.
"We’re worried about donations," Jacobs said. "We have animals that have medical needs…we pay for heart worm treatment. And people are worried about what’s going to happen financially this year. We’re taking a hit. If we lose our donations, it will impact the health of our animals and our ability to take care of them."
According to Jacobs, now is actually the "ideal" time to adopt a pet. With public schools closed for two weeks and many people practicing social distancing, some people have plenty of time to spend with a new dog.
"Adoptions are great for families, especially dogs, because you’re home for them for two weeks," Jacobs said.
For those not looking to adopt, Jacobs said fostering is always an option. She said several families visited the shelter requesting puppies to foster to help occupy their children.
"It gives the kids something to do because it’s like a project," Jacobs said. "And it's such a huge help for us."
Jacobs is hopeful she can find fosters who have empty horse stalls, which she said make great kennels for dogs, especially mothers with a new litter of puppies.
But she's not sure the help may come in time.
"It depends on what comes in the door today," Jacobs said. "There are days when we get in three dogs, some days we get 15. If we got hit right now...there's no way we can do that. I don't even want to think about it."
The shelter took another hit this week when they were forced to close to the public for the safety of the community and shelter personnel.
Adoptions and fostering can be done by appointment only.
Adoptions and foster pickups will take place strictly outside the building with every sanitizing precaution taken, according to the shelter.
Appointments can be made by calling the animal shelter at 803-642-1537 between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for appointments or email info@fotasaiken.org.