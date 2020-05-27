William Tyler IV is a busy man, to put it plainly.
"Keeping up with Aiken sewers keeps you on your toes," Tyler said.
The 32-year-old is a heavy equipment operator with the Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department and has been on the job for nearly a decade. His position comes with a wealth of responsibilities, but boiled down, "We check for sewer or main backups."
"We rarely come out not on top" of the problem, Tyler said, laughing.
Things have changed for Tyler since the novel coronavirus swept into South Carolina and Aiken, more specifically. Tyler and his team now operate "a lot more carefully," he said, the appreciation and need for disinfectant, gloves and masks is at an all-time high, and calls have seemingly spiked.
"People are home," Tyler said.
Both S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, two Republicans, weeks ago issued stay-at-home orders. That ostensibly means more flushing, more residents readily spotting problems and more places and pipes to inspect.
"It's a good thing because you want to stay busy," Tyler said. "It can get overwhelming, though. I'm not going to lie to you."
The heavy equipment operator said he has been concerned with the state of the world but focuses on "what I can do to keep myself ... and my family safe." The city and its officials are, he said, "doing everything they can" in the face of the virus, which has infected more than 4.4 million people worldwide.
Tyler said the job can sometimes be thankless. So persistence is key.
"Sometimes we feel that what we do goes unnoticed, but we just keep working through it," he said, later adding, "We get some people that say thank you. We get some people that overlook you."