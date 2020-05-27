As a first class lineman for Aiken Electric Cooperative, Wes Overstreet is considered an essential worker, so he hasn’t been on hiatus during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Everybody needs power for businesses and the day-to-day operations of households,” Overstreet said. “We build power lines, and we fix power lines. It’s pretty constant what we do.”
In addition to his regular duties, Overstreet has to be ready to pitch in during an emergency.
After a tornado ripped through an area of Aiken County near Williston in April and caused a lot of damage, he was busy dealing with the devastation.
“There were a lot of downed trees and a lot of downed power lines,” Overstreet said. “We had to totally rebuild a section of line. We had to cut down trees, and we had to replace broken poles. Nobody wants to see families go through what they went through, but everybody, for the most part, was in good spirits, and they were trying to look out for one another.”
Long before the coronavirus became a problem, Overstreet was very familiar with personal protective equipment because power lines are potentially dangerous.
“You have to respect them,” he said. “They can kill you. We have 7,200 volts on most things here, but we have one substation that’s got 14,400 volts.”
Rubber gloves, hard hats and safety glasses help keep Overstreet safe, but they aren’t always comfortable to wear.
“That’s just part of the job,” he said. “I signed up for it, and that’s what I have to do. I don’t know if you ever get used to it, but I’m able to make my way through it, that’s for sure.”
A graduate of USC Aiken, Overstreet worked in his family’s convenience store business before becoming an Aiken Electric Cooperative employee.
“I love my job,” he said. “It’s very satisfying because you can see what you’ve accomplished and you help other people.”