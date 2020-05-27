Recent Wednesdays on SC Highway 421 have included several mid-day traffic "challenges," but the people stuck in the cars have not seemed to mind the slowdown too much, as the process has resulted in tons of free groceries being distributed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rev. Eder Herrera, pastor of Gloverville Pentecostal Holiness Church, has been one of the weekly giveaways' primary organizers, helping lead a team of volunteers based at Langley Community Center, with truckloads of supplies coming via Golden Harvest Food Bank.
Herrera, a native of Panama, has also been among local pastors offering a drive-up worship service despite an atmosphere of fear, providing an option for people who want to go to a Sunday service in person while still respecting rules and regulations about "social distancing." Most people stay in their vehicles, and some sit outside in small family groups. On hand for Sunday gatherings are the pastor's wife, Chalise, and their four kids.
"He's real energetic," said fireman Harold Cain, representing the Langley Fire Department. Cain and his crew have helped Herrera's bunch by providing a host site with plenty of room, where hundreds of cars can roll along slowly over the course of two hours and line up for such offerings as chicken, turkey, cabbage, bread, rice, frozen orange juice, frozen milk, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes and the occasional roll of toilet paper or pack of diapers. Volunteers' face masks are part of the package.
"He's all about the community and helping people and ... doing what he can, especially with all this stuff going on," Cain said.
The Rev. Ray Boggs, a bishop serving Herrera's district, described Herrera as "very faithful" in his role as the church's overseer and noted that the congregation has grown during his tenure. Herrera, who bounces easily between Spanish and English, is also a district elder associated with 12 other churches spread around South Carolina and Georgia, including several where Spanish is the primary language used. "He encourages those pastors as well," Boggs noted.
Boggs, referring to Herrera, said, "He’s just tirelessly helping people all the time, and a lot of it comes from his culture, being from Panama – the hard work ethic – but most of that comes from his heart. He's just a hard worker and wants to help people."