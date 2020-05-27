Teresa McKinney has been the produce department manager at Bi-Lo on Pine Log Road for 10 years, and like most folks, has never seen anything like the current coronavirus pandemic.
There have been some challenges, but the reward for McKinney is being able to help families get what they need.
“That’s been rewarding to me,” she said, “making sure everyone’s got food in their homes while they have to stay there.”
She said she does feel appreciated by customers that come in the store.
“I’ve had a lot of customers I’ve seen shopping here for years just tell me thank you, and thank you for coming in and everything; and I just feel like I’m doing what I’ve been doing forever, but it does feel good to be recognized,” she said.
She said just about everyday, she is thanked by someone. People have even brought in homemade masks for the employees at Bi-Lo.
“There have been some challenges, especially in the beginning, because we were working with the same kind of staff and we were doing double the business,” she said.
Employees had to work extra hours or come in on their days off, but things are beginning to get back to normal, she said.
They’re still doing a lot more business than usual, but products are starting to make their way back to the shelves and stay there.
As the produce department manager, McKinney and her team make sure everything is fresh for customers every day, cut fruits and vegetables, and keep the shelves stocked from the trucks that come in.
McKinney has been at the Pine Log Road Bi-Lo for 10 years and has been with the company for 23 years.