When Samantha Jones was promoted to drive-thru manager at Chick-fil-A in Aiken in January, she had no idea that she would have to coordinate one of the most unique drive-thru and pickup strategies her company had ever implemented.
Jones assists her fellow workers with operating two drive-thru lanes and a very active curbside pick-up on a daily basis as part of a chain-wide service to serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic, all in the name of serving up chicken sandwiches and kindness to her beloved customers.
"[Drive-thru] is a different connection you can get with a guest than you can get when you're inside," she said. "I can see every person's face ... and [see] that they are satisfied and happy."
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Jones has run back and forth between helping manage the outside lanes to carrying food orders out to customers, cleverly preventing traffic back-ups, and preventing heat exhaustion on some of the hotter days.
She and the rest of the staff pride themselves on their quicks service but still take the extra time to properly disinfects trays, wash hands, and put on new gloves between orders.
The extra precautions on top of constant hygiene have kept all involved with the new drive-thru normal safe, a good feeling Jones takes home with her at night.
"I always go home and I know that the day ended real well, and that I got to help a guest that was having a rough day ... and really feel good," Jones said. "I always try to better the restaurant, and do just anything to help [the staff]," she said.
According to Amber Lambert, recruiting director for Aiken's Chick-fil-A, the restaurant will be keeping the curbside service when they are at full service again. The extra drive-thru lines will later be assessed on a "case-by-case" basis to determine if they will remain.