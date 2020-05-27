When the coronavirus pandemic hit in Aiken County, local pharmacist and owner of Family Pharmacy on Price Avenue Brandi Johnson and her staff made a creative decision to help their customers gain access to a major necessity: hand sanitizer.
After the Food and Drug Administration released a formula on how to produce hand sanitizer, the pharmacy's delivery driver made a dash to the liquor store for bottles upon bottles of Everclear – a popular form of rectified spirit, or grain alcohol, with up to 95 percent alcohol content.
Along with the Everclear, the house-made hand sanitizer includes only four ingredients that are easy for medical professionals to obtain, though the alcohol product itself soon became an issue to find in Aiken as other pharmacies followed the practice.
"We kind of teased him a little bit because he has to go all over town to find what he needs," Johnson said.
For weeks, Family Pharmacy produced the hand sanitizer until times like disinfectant wipes became more popular, though they continued to adapt to their new routine.
While services such a prescription delivery has always been a service for the business, Johnson said that the newly added curbside pick-up service was pushed up, and has added "curbside vaccinations" as part of the service.
"The pandemic situation kind of accelerated the concept (of the curbside)," Johnson said. "But it's shown us that it's something we can do ... and the girls here have done it very well."
Johnson hopes like the rest of her staff that gloves and masks won't be a part of their wardrobe for much longer, but ultimately, she said, is thankful for the new skills they have all gained during the pandemic.
"We haven't been perfect, but the community has kind of helped keep us accountable," Johnson said. "It can be difficult as everyone's expectations are different. We've had to give each other a little bit of grace as we go."