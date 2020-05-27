Police within the city of Aiken have continued the call to public service throughout the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The majority of the Aiken Department of Public Safety's daily activities have not changed.
Police have continued to respond to the calls for service and emergencies while continuing to face unknown risks during traffic stops, disturbances and medical first responder calls.
Lt. Jake Mahoney with Aiken Public Safety said the "new norm" is still being determined but changes have been put in place including increased vehicle cleaning, the daily sanitizing of shared tools and equipment, and the initiation of social distancing practices during briefings and training.
Some of Public Safety's work has moved to over-the-phone interactions instead of face to face.
"This has actually been very well-received by many of our complainants," Mahoney said. "They find that it is easier to share information, report an incident, or ask questions over the phone instead of having to have an officer come to their home or place of employment."
Officers have continued responding to many calls related to the governor’s declaration of a “State of Emergency” that requires officers to educate business owners, customers and complainants on the conditions in which businesses can operate.
"We are very fortunate to have partnerships and relationships established within our city government, businesses and service providers that makes the educational process easier and reduces the number of enforcement actions needed to ensure compliance with the governor’s orders," Mahoney said.
Along with several challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic, some Aiken Public Safety officers also miss the interactions with the public that usually comes with the job.
"Officers miss the social interaction with their shift mates and with many of the people that we would normally interact with such as business owners, students, teachers and our residents," Mahoney said.
Despite the challenges of shifting to a "new normal," not a single officer has missed a shift, refused an assignment or turned away from an opportunity to help someone in need due to COVID-19.
This is a true indicator of a selfless servant, Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco said.
"These men and women demonstrate their resilience, commitment and dedication to this profession every day and continue to earn my respect and gratitude," Barranco said. "I am extremely proud of each and every one of them."