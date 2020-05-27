The past couple of months have thrown several rude surprises in the face of Clyde Gurosik, whose strawberry crop has helped turn his acreage into one of the Aiken-Augusta area's top agricultural attractions.
Coronavirus concerns forced Gurosik, a Savannah River Site retiree, to scrap one of his favorite annual traditions: playing host to thousands of schoolchildren who travel – mostly by bus – to his farm for a hands-on lesson about growing and picking strawberries (including plenty of sampling). The tour has also included the chance to see honeybees at work and to serve lunch to catfish in a pond. Tours are canceled for 2020.
Gurosik's Berry Plantation is in Edgefield County but the business includes a pair of roadside markets in Aiken County: one at I-20 Exit 1, in North Augusta; and the other a few yards from East Pine Log Road, near Rudy Mason Parkway.
Gurosik and his crew also run a "U-pick" operation, offering people the chance to select their own berries for taking home. The pandemic, however, has forced him to make "social distancing" a part of his daily routine. The current arrangement, as enforced by employees, "takes four times the labor," in terms of management, Gurosik said.
"We're going to do our best to keep these folks clean, and I think they're following the rules well. Most of them are understanding about it. Number one, I ask them to be tolerant – to practice patience. That's the important thing you've got to ask people. Please be patient, because everybody is in such a ... rush about life that they actually get tied up in it and they forget about social distancing, and we often have to remind them, even out here in the field, 'Hey, we have to follow this here, too.'"
The threat of disease has also forced Gurosik's main market to play host to only three indoor customers at a time. Kids are asked to remain outside this season. "We're doing it for the good of the public," said Gurosik, a longtime grower whose experiences with strawberries date back to his time as a toddler in his hometown of Kersey, Pennsylvania.
Maximum attention to health and cleanliness means a policy of "You touch it, you buy it," Gurosik said, adding, "Personal hygiene varies."
The longtime grower, now 70 years old, is also exasperated by the fact that he cannot get enough workers – whether domestic or international – to harvest his crop.
While tens of thousands of Americans have lost their jobs during the past several weeks, he has not seen any of them show up looking for work, and a couple of his best, most experienced workers are still stuck in Mexico, dealing with bureaucracy and the fact that the guest-worker program has largely been hobbled by coronavirus complications.
In the meantime, Gurosik's seasonal laborers are in high gear, looking to fill buckets and load market shelves safely for another six to eight weeks.