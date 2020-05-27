As a clinical supervisor in the ICU at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Lindsay Sanders stands among health care professionals who are on the front lines battling COVID-19.
"It's been kind of trying at times," Sanders said. "There have been a lot of changes (at the hospital) ... the gear is really hard to work in. It takes you a little while to get dressed. It's hard to communicate when you have all that gear on, and it's hot. But I feel like we make the best of it."
Sanders, an Aiken native, has worked at Aiken Regional for eight years, and has been a clinical supervisor for the past four. She started working in the ICU right after attending school at Aiken Technical College and USC Aiken.
"It was something that I thought I always wanted to do," Sanders said about practicing medicine. "And then, as I was going to nursing school, my mom actually got sick. And I saw what it was like to be on the other side of the bed, and I think that's important ... I think it was a humbling but good experience. I imagine everyone just like they were my family in that bed."
Sanders said working in the ICU can be a very "intense" environment were situations rapidly change.
"It can be very stressful when you literally have someone's life in your hands, but we make the best of it," Sanders said.
For Sanders, the most fulfilling part of the job is when she gets to see patients, such as those sick with COVID-19, recover and move on from the ICU.
Support from people outside the hospital also has been a blessing, Sanders said.
"The community outreach has been very appreciated amongst the staff, from the meals to the applauses to the parades," Sanders said. "It warms your heart to know that we're not forgotten about as we're in these walls. That has been very rewarding for all the staff. People write us letters and give us goodies. We're very appreciative."