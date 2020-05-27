Kathy Sauther’s contribution to the battle against the novel coronavirus is an offshoot of her business, but it’s something she does for free.
The owner of Southern Fabrics in the Mitchell Shopping Center has been busy making face masks during the pandemic.
“I have a sister who is an ICU nurse, and I knew people were needing them,” Sauther said. “I thought, ‘Well, let me see what I can do,’ so I made a few for different people. I really started because I was going to make them for my family, but my family got put on the back burner” because the demand was so high.
Sauther creates two styles of face masks. Some have elastic that goes around wearers’ ears and some have fabric ties.
“I don’t charge for them because I don’t feel that it’s right,” Sauther said. “I’ve got the talent, and I’ve got the scrap fabric. A friend of mine from church has been helping me, and another friend has been helping me cut them out.”
Sauther donated 90 face masks to a nursing home for its staff, and she also has made them for bus drivers and the New Ellenton Police Department.
“They are simple to make, and I enjoy doing it,” Sauther said.
She tries to always have some of the finished masks at her store.
“If someone walks in off the street and they need a mask, I give them one,” Sauther said.
She also has discounted the fabric in her store to make it easier for makers of masks to afford, and she has made scraps available to fellow seamstresses at no cost.
If someone doesn’t know how to sew masks, Sauther will give them a quick lesson and let them have copies of her pattern.
“There are probably millions of women in this country making masks, and there are men making them, too,” Sauther said. “I have no idea how many I’ve made, but I’m going to keep on doing it until we don’t need them anymore.”