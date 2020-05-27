These are unprecedented and unordinary times, according to Carmella Burton, the administrator at The Place at Pepper Hill, a nursing and rehabilitation center tucked into a wooded area near Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
"This has been unusual," Burton, 46, said. "We have never imagined or seen anything like this."
And those words carry weight: the administrator, charged with overseeing day-to-day operations and managing several department heads, has been caring for and helping people for nearly three decades.
"Twenty-nine years," Burton said, "ever since I was 17 years old, I've been in long-term care."
COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has foisted new challenges onto businesses and the medical community, nursing homes and eldercare included. Older adults and people with underlying conditions are at higher risk for severe illness tied to the 2019 coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned.
Coming to work at The Place at Pepper Hill has been "rewarding," Burton said, "because we have the opportunity to come … everyday and do everything that we can to keep our residents safe."
Burton said she does not feel like a hero; she said she doesn't necessarily want to be recognize as one, either.
"I feel like we are just doing our jobs," she said, speaking through a mask prior to a family-and-friends parade at the center. "And our jobs and our responsibilities have always been to care for our residents and provide the highest quality of care. And that's what we are doing."
Burton said she and her team – the latter of which certainly deserves applause, she noted – have been thanked repeatedly for the services they provide.
"The family members have been very appreciative of what we're doing here," she said.