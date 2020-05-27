Andi Hogg is a firefighter and police officer with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, and she’s spent the last two years helping people on the streets as an officer and behind the scenes working in dispatch.
Hogg is a Barnwell native who moved to North Augusta just a few months ago, but she’s been working for the department for more than two years.
“When I was in Barnwell, I volunteered as a firefighter with a local department there,” she said. “I started there in 2015 volunteering, and then a couple months after that, I started working for dispatch for police, fire and EMS. So I got on the other side. Then, in 2018, I came to public safety in dispatch, worked in there for a year, and then came out to the road to police and fire.”
Hogg said her plans weren’t always to join law enforcement, but her original plans did involve helping others.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m going into the medical field.’ I started actually working toward that and found out nope, I’m going to change my mind,” she said.
She sees working in police and fire as the career of choice now.
“I enjoy helping people,” Hogg said. “Being a volunteer, you get to do it and it’s very rewarding and people are appreciative because it’s your spare time.”
With being in dispatch, she said, you get to be the calm voice behind the phone.
With transitioning to being in the field, Hogg wanted to be able to provide hands-on help and see things from start to finish.
Hogg said she does feel like she offers a different perspective being a woman in a male-dominated job, but said she’s still kind of like one of the guys.
“If one of the guys goes down in a fire, I’ve got to be able to pull them out just like they’ve got to be able to pull me out,” she said.