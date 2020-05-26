Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Alexis Washington has spent most of her time in the parking lot of Aiken's Clyburn Center for Primary Care rather than inside the medical facility.
That's because Washington, a family nurse practitioner at Rural Health Services, is among the health care workers directly assisting patients in the community who may have coronavirus.
"Since COVID(-19) has happened, I've been reassigned to out here on our mobile unit," Washington said. "Out here we screen for all different types of respiratory infections that might be COVID-19 related ... We see patients every 30 minutes."
Washington, an Aiken native, said she likes spending time with her husband and three children and doing research in her field when she's not at work. She has been employed at Rural Health Services for about 18 months.
"I was originally brought on to do adult medicine, but I've been venturing out and doing pediatrics, too," Washington said. "I just go back and forth and do what they need."
Like many health care workers, Washington's daily routine has been upended by coronavirus. She said shortages of protective gear have presented some challenges, and she had to get used to working in the mobile unit, where potentially infected patients are seen to prevent carriers from spreading the virus to sick patients in the center.
Despite the challenges, Washington said fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 has given her a powerful purpose.
"I've always been the type of person that wanted to care for others," Washington said. "I've always wanted to fix the problem. And science has always fascinated me, and that's nursing. I love what I do. I love seeing the results. I love taking that unknown away from the person and the absolution I see when people get well."