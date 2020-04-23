Another Aiken County resident has died from coronavirus, state health authorities announced Thursday.
The patient, who is the fifth person to die in Aiken County from COVID-19, was a middle-aged individual. No other information about the patient has been disclosed at this time.
The deaths of two other middle-aged individuals and seven elderly people from coronavirus complications were also reported by DHEC on Thursday; these deaths occurred in various counties across the state.
DHEC did not disclose whether any of the 10 patients whose deaths were reported Thursday had underlying health complications.
The agency confirmed an additional 161 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including two in Aiken County. Two cases were also identified in Barnwell County.
Aiken County now has 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus, though DHEC estimates the actual number of cases in the community - from both asymptomatic people and those who do not qualify for testing - may exceed over 500.
The number of new cases reported by county: Abbeville (1), Aiken (2), Allendale (1), Anderson (3), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (10), Charleston (7), Chester (1), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (12), Darlington (8), Dillon (5), Fairfield (1), Florence (19), Georgetown (1), Greenville (22), Horry (6), Kershaw (2), Lee (3), Lexington (8), Marlboro (1), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (3), Richland (11), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (8), Sumter (1), Williamsburg (6), York (6)
South Carolina has 4,917 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Thursday; 150 deaths from the virus have been reported.
Across the state, hospital bed occupancy has increased, leaving approximately 42% of beds (about 4,700) available.