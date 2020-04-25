The novel coronavirus crisis has accentuated the digital divide in South Carolina as well as the need for greater internet access, Molly Spearman, the state education superintendent, suggested earlier this week.

Speaking Wednesday alongside Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Spearman said digital and technological inequality across the state has "become very apparent," as educational institutions are shuttered and schooling shifts homeward, with parents in some cases tapped overnight as full-time teachers.

"I wonder if any of you are helping us as teachers, as parents or grandparents now?" the education chief said at a Thursday assembly of accelerateSC, the group tasked with helping revitalize the Palmetto State's virus-stricken economy. "If anything, we've learned to appreciate our teachers even more, haven't we? It's been quite extraordinary."

When schools were first closed amid a rising tide of COVID-19 cases, a slice of South Carolina school districts were able to transition to a technology-heavy teaching plan, which demands internet access, virtual meetings and the like, Spearman explained. But more than a dozen school districts went, due to community conditions, the pencil-and-paper route – distributing material, collecting it at intervals and evaluating it.

"We have seen that divide speak out, because in some counties … there are still areas that families do not have access to the internet," Spearman said Wednesday. "So that makes it more difficult. So that is certainly a struggle for families."

Hundreds of thousands of students in the Palmetto State are receiving a blend of both remote-teaching methods: some technology, some paper. Spearman in a Friday tweet said she was "committed to bringing better access for all students across the state."

Thousands of Aiken County residents lacked access to even the most basic internet service as of late 2018, according to a study by the Center for Applied Innovation and Advanced Analytics at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Access in the county is most prevalent in the western half: in downtown Aiken, around the bypass, near the Savannah River Site and in the North Augusta region, including Augusta, Georgia. Access all but disappears in the more-rural areas to the east.

State Rep. Bill Taylor, who represents Aiken County's eastern flank, has previously told the Aiken Standard the coronavirus pandemic has put internet access at "the top of the list." A proper internet connection, the Aiken Republican said at the time, "is now a critical need. I mean, this falls into the same category as having water, having electricity. And without this, you are literally in a desert of information."

Taylor on Friday confirmed those sentiments still stand.

Buses with WiFi hotspots have been deployed across the state to help boost spotty access at a time when social distancing – distance learning, too – is the maxim. And internet service providers have rolled out myriad promotions and offerings, including free public hotspots, reduced rates and pledges to not disconnect service. Comcast this month reported an "unprecedented shift" in network usage, including a 228% spike in voice and video conferencing.

Spearman on Wednesday said the bus initiative will "absolutely" continue. More can be done, she said, if needed or requested.

"As the coronavirus outbreak spreads and causes a series of disruptions to the economic, educational, medical and civic life of our country, it is imperative that Americans stay connected," Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement. "Broadband will enable them to communicate with their loved ones and doctors, telework, ensure their children can engage in remote learning, and – importantly – take part in the 'social distancing' that will be so critical to limiting the spread of this novel coronavirus."