State health authorities reported 187 new coronavirus cases and three additional deaths in South Carolina on Tuesday.
One of the new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is a resident of Aiken County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. This brings the county's total coronavirus cases up to 28.
As of Tuesday, a total of 2,417 South Carolinians have contracted COVID-19, and 51 people in the state have died from the virus, according to S.C. DHEC.
The three patients whose deaths were reported Tuesday were elderly and had underlying health conditions, according to DHEC. One lived in Greenville County, and two were residents of Lexington County.
Currently, 23,680 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina by both public and private labs.
During a press briefing April 6, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced a "home or work" mandate was being issued for the state of South Carolina in response to low voluntary compliance with social distancing practices.
With a few exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods and services or engaging in outdoor recreational activity, South Carolinians are expected to only leave their place of residence for work.
A variety of nonessential businesses, such as retail outlets and sporting goods stores, were closed by previous executive orders issued by the governor.
The home or work order went into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
S.C. DHEC is currently predicting that South Carolina's outbreak will peak during the last week of April.
Health officials are estimating over 400 people in the state will die from the virus, but that data is subject to change depending on a variety of factors, including how successful efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, are.