The 2019 novel coronavirus has officially spread to all parts of South Carolina, according to state health officials.
Of the 261 new coronavirus cases reported across the state Thursday, four are in Aiken County.
As of April 2, Aiken County has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases; one area resident has died from the virus.
Five more deaths due to complications from COVID-19 were also reported Thursday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The patients, who were residents of Florence, Anderson, Horry and Sumter counties, were all elderly patients with underlying health conditions.
Thursday was the largest daily increase in cases seen thus far in South Carolina. The state's coronavirus cases have topped 5,500 and 31 people total have died.
"There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state," said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, in a news release. "The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others."
Georgia's coronavirus cases topped 5,300 on Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Health. Over 1,000 people have been hospitalized and 163 have died.
A shelter in place order for Georgia will go into effect Friday and last for two weeks; public schools in the state are closed for the rest of the school year.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and nonessential businesses have been closed, but no shelter in place order for S.C. has been issued as of April 2.