A number of events in Aiken County and throughout South Carolina have been postponed, canceled or altered because of the outbreak of coronavirus:
• The Minor League Baseball season will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, affecting the Augusta GreenJackets.
The GreenJackets, based at SRP Park in North Augusta, is a minor league team affiliated with the San Francisco Giants. A schedule on the team’s website lists April 9 as the team’s first game against the Columbia Fireflies in Columbia. The first home game for the team is currently set for April 16 against the Rome Braves.
A news release from Minor League Baseball states that it will work with Major League Baseball to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.
• The Junior Invitational at Sage Valley is restricting access to its golf tournament beginning Friday.
The organizers of the Junior Invitational said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the only people allowed on the property will be players, their family and essential personnel.
• Savannah Riverkeeper has also postponed the 2020 Roast on the River to Oct. 24 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Tickets that have already been purchased for the event will still be accepted in October, according to a news release from Savannah Riverkeeper.
• The Carolina Cup steeplechase races in Camden scheduled for March 28 were scrapped for only the second time in more than 80 years, organizers said Thursday.
• The Volvo Car Open announced Thursday that its tournament, the largest women’s only pro tennis event in North America, will not be played this year. It was set for April 4-12 and ready to celebrate its 20th year in Charleston.
• The 16th annual Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough has been postponed. The concert was set to take place in Augusta on April 7 with musicians Train, Scotty McCreery, Jordan Davis and Whiskey Run with DJ Rock.
A press release from Gluestick Media states that any tickets purchased will be honored at the new concert date. That future date has not been announced.
• The Department of Energy is postponing all public tours of Environmental Management sites through the end of April, including public tours at the Savannah River Site that were scheduled for March 26, April 16 and April 23.
