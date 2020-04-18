A milestone has been reached in the major renovation underway at the Aiken County Public Library.
The new front steps at the media and reference center have been completed.
J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken, the contractor for the project, wrapped up the construction work last week.
“They’re beautiful,” said Bill Reynolds, who is the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library’s president, on April 17 of the steps. “They came out better than I expected. It’s always hard to tell when you’re looking at a rendering, but this is very close to the rendering. They have a graceful sweep.”
The wood portion of the portico at the top of the steps is scheduled to get new paint this week.
The front entrance’s existing wood doors will be replaced with glass doors.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the library is closed to the public and won’t reopen before May 4.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the public’s reaction to the steps,” said Mary Jo Dawson, director of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System. “We now have a safe and beautiful and comfortable entry and exit.”
McMillan Pazdan Smith, a Greenville-based architecture firm, designed the new steps, which have stone treads and risers made of bricks.
They flare out at the bottom and are less steep than the ones they replaced, which many people considered to be dangerous.
“I’m excited about the new stairs, and I’m hoping that our patrons enjoy using them,” said Jessica Christian, the library’s manager.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in January, and the old steps were demolished soon afterward.
The projected cost was close to $165,000, but the first phase of the library’s renovation “came in under budget,” Reynolds reported. “I think it’s probably going to be about $20,000 less than that.
“Stewart Builders was very conscientious,” he continued. “We had a little bit of a reserve we didn’t have to dip into. Ordinarily on a project, you run into some extras that you didn’t anticipate. We didn’t have any extras, so we didn’t have to spend that money.”
A public-private sector partnership between Aiken County government and the Friends of the Library is funding the renovation.
For every dollar provided by Friends of the Library, the county is contributing $2 from Capital Project Sales Tax funds.
Under the terms of the partnership agreement, more than $2.5 million could be generated.
During the renovation’s second phase, improvements will be made to the first and second floors of the library’s interior. In addition, an elevator will be constructed at the front of the building.
The Aiken County Public Library is at 314 Chesterfield St. S. in Aiken.