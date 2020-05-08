The last time Grace Jernberg was in quarantine was several decades ago, when she was struck with scarlet fever as a young child.
Jernberg can remember the time vividly; it was Christmas, and she didn't receive any presents because her family had to quarantine themselves in order to keep from spreading the illness to other people. They had a sign hung over the door of their house warning others not to enter their home.
Now, many years later, Jernberg is in quarantine once again – and the 95-year-old cancer survivor says she's never seen anything quite like what's happened due to COVID-19.
"This is a totally different quarantine," said Jernberg, a resident at Trinity on Laurens in Aiken.
Nursing homes and other longterm care facilities for seniors have been closed to the public for weeks due to coronavirus.
While COVID-19 has infected and killed people of all age groups, seniors have thus far made up the vast majority of the deaths in South Carolina. Because there is no treatment for COVID-19, which can spread rapidly in close settings like longterm care centers, facilities have been locked down since March to protect their residents.
There have still been several outbreaks in nursing homes and other senior care facilities across the state. COVID-19 has proved impossible to fully contain, especially with research in areas with mass testing showing that large numbers of people can carry the virus without displaying any symptoms.
Additional precautions have gone into effect at most senior care facilities as a result; regular temperature checks, no public visits, and staff being required to wear masks at all times.
But the isolation can take its toll on seniors, so some facilities have been implementing creative solutions to try and find connectivity during the reign of social distancing protocols.
On Tuesday, Jernberg sat outside in the fresh air, armed with a mask and hand sanitizer. Orange caution cones surrounded her chair, marking a spacious area that is off-limits to visitors.
On the other side of the cones, visitors – in this case, Jernberg's granddaughter, Lisa Glass – are allowed to sit and speak with their loved ones.
The idea is called Porch Time – visitors are allowed to see their family members face to face (or rather, mask to mask) for a period of time, and residents get to spend time outside with their visitors.
All visitors must wear face masks and must stay on the other side of the cones, more than 6 feet away.
"I think it's a good idea," Jernberg said. "But it makes you feel kind of sad, too, to say goodbye and not give any hugs."
Jernberg said the isolation has been "up and down," but she does feel safe with all the protocols that have been implemented by staff at the facility.
To pass the time, she does crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She watches special programs running on TV. Her advice to other seniors is to pass the time by doing little hobbies and activities each day.
Trinity on Laurens has been doing activities for its residents as well. Tuesday was May 5 – Cinco de Mayo – and staff made margaritas for their residents to celebrate.
Jernberg's granddaughter said families should also go the extra mile to protect and comfort their loved ones in longterm care facilities during this time.
"Keep in as close contact as you can," Glass said. "Different places are trying to engage in different ways ... they're doing everything they can to keep some sense of normalcy. Here, they're doing everything they can to be protective without being unnecessarily restrictive. This is outstanding. This is Aiken."