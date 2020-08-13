State health authorities are looking into a coronavirus-related complaint regarding a local nursing home in Aiken.
The complaint concerns Anchor Rehabilitation and Health Care's management of the spread of COVID-19 among staff and patients at the facility, according to a group of employees who work at the Aiken facility and wished to remain anonymous to protect their jobs.
"S.C. DHEC has received a recent concern about Anchor Rehab and Health Center, and our Health Regulations staff are currently looking into it," said Laura Renwick, a spokesperson for the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, in an email Aug. 6.
Anchor is a 120-bed skilled nursing facility with 44 private rooms providing short-stay recovery, long-term care, transitional support and surgical recovery, according to its website.
At least nine residents and nine staff members have contracted COVID-19 as of Aug. 12, according to Anchor Rehab's website.
A spokesperson for Anchor confirmed a COVID-19 recovery unit opened in the facility Monday, Aug. 10 to treat sick residents. Prior to the recovery unit opening in Aiken, residents who contracted COVID-19 were sent to another facility with a coronavirus recovery unit.
Several employees at Anchor claim both residents and staff were not adequately protected from coronavirus in the days leading up to the opening of the COVID-19 recovery unit in Aiken, primarily due to a lack of communication between management and staff about which residents were symptomatic for coronavirus.
"Anchor Health and Rehab is putting the elderly residents at risk and not taking enough action," an employee said via email Aug. 3. "They are playing the waiting game, and I am afraid people's lives are at stake. Everyone should know what is going on with their loved ones."
A spokesperson for the facility has refuted allegations of negligence, claiming a number of measures – including temperature checks, universal masking and increased sanitation – are in place to protect residents and staff.
Patients fall ill
Anchor employees were first made aware through "staff chitchat" that two facility residents presented with coronavirus symptoms in a longterm care hallway on Friday, July 31, an employee said.
Management was urged "to lock the place down. That didn’t happen," an employee said.
Residents with symptoms of COVID-19 were instead isolated in their rooms while awaiting test results, and staff was caring for both sick residents and residents who were not displaying any symptoms, an employee said.
By Aug. 2, more residents with coronavirus symptoms were being isolated on a longterm care hallway, several staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and additional residents in another hall were also displaying symptoms, an employee said.
Administrator Kevin Ginn sent a notice addressed to "residents, family members, and staff" dated Aug. 4 confirming there were cases of COVID-19 in the facility, and that infected patients would be sent to "another facility" for coronavirus patients. According to staff, this facility is a "sister facility" in Greer with a designated COVID-19 recovery unit.
Some employees claim they were never made aware which residents in Anchor were symptomatic for COVID-19 due to a lack of communication between management and floor staff, which they believe may have worsened the spread of disease.
"The longterm care should have been well-protected," one employee said. "They had no business getting that (virus) ... How are you going to take somebody whose been there five years, six years, and we've been on lockdown? How are they getting sick, unless they're not protecting them?"
Incentive pay
Employees expressed multiple concerns in the days leading up to Anchor opening its own coronavirus recovery unit.
They claim quarantine protocols weren't properly observed for some residents awaiting COVID-19 test results, not all employees were told if they worked with symptomatic patients, and hazard pay was not given to those who did.
"They don't want us to know it's COVID(19) 'cause they don't want to pay us," one employee said Friday, Aug. 7, prior to the opening of the recovery unit.
Ginn said via email that Anchor's newly opened COVID-19 recovery unit has "separate staffing" and "rigorous infection control."
"The health and well-being of our residents and employees is our top priority, and every day we post updated COVID-19 information," Ginn said. "We serve the most vulnerable population during this extremely challenging pandemic so we must remain vigilant and continually look at best practices to protect the health and well-being of our residents and employees.”
According to Anchor's spokesperson, COVID-19 incentive pay began being issued to staff who were exposed to the virus at work on Aug. 10. Staff who work in the coronavirus recovery unit will receive an additional bonus.
A staff member said Aug. 12 that management will now alert employees – including nurses and CNAs – if they were exposed to an infected person.
"Now everybody’s sick, and we have nowhere else to turn," an employee said. "This is stuff they should have been doing in the first place. Then maybe they wouldn’t have all these cases if they had done this from the beginning."
Reporting cases
S.C. DHEC has only reported three COVID-19 cases among residents and four among staff at Anchor Rehab, according to the most recently updated list on the agency's website.
S.C. DHEC's Renwick said verifying information in nursing homes takes time and may cause a lag in S.C. DHEC's reporting.
Anchor's website lists nine residents infected with COVID-19, but staff claim more residents have contracted the virus.
"Prior to re-opening the COVID care unit (at Anchor) residents were being transferred to other COVID care units and, yes, that did impact the number of reported cases being cared for at Anchor," an Anchor spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said federal laws restrict how much medical information management was able to share with staff prior to the facility adding a COVID-19 unit.
"A resident that is potentially infected with COVID-19 will have a plan of care in place indicating the transmission based precautions the staff member will follow," the spokesperson said.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the amount of COVID-19 info that can be shared without a patient's permission depends mostly on health professionals.
"Health care providers may share patient information with anyone as necessary to prevent or lessen a serious and imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the public," according to the department's website. "...Thus, providers may disclose a patient’s health information to anyone who is in a position to prevent or lesson the serious and imminent threat, including family, friends, caregivers, and law enforcement without a patient’s permission. HIPAA expressly defers to the professional judgment of health professionals in making determinations about the nature and severity of the threat to health and safety."