There are several upcoming free community testing clinics for COVID-19 taking place across Aiken County this month.
All these testing events are for S.C. adults aged 18 and older.
Insurance is not required, and symptoms of illness do not need to be present to get a free test.
Patients must bring an S.C. state-issued ID.
July 9: Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with DHEC; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Belvedere First Baptist Church, 421 Edgefield Road, North Augusta.
July 9: Rural Health Services Inc.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Beginning Ministries, 317 Williston Road, Beech Island.
July 10: Rural Health Services Inc.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Ellenton Community Center, 212 Pine Hill Ave., New Ellenton.
July 23: Aiken Regional Medical Centers in partnership with DHEC; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Road S.E.