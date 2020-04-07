Medical facilities around the nation are facing shortages in personal protective equipment due to the coronavirus outbreak, so local makers are stepping in to help .
The Episcopal Church of the Ridge in Trenton is helping organize efforts to provide masks to medical facilities in Aiken, Lexington, Edgefield and Greenwood.
Deacon Christine Gregory said she spoke to friends in Pennsylvania, where she grew up, who were making masks; then she spoke to area clergy about making them locally.
The church, as well as St. Bartholomew’s in North Augusta, shared information to its congregation, she said, and they began getting emails from people who wanted to help.
The Rev. Nancy Cekuta at St. Bartholomew’s said they are a “community-minded church.”
She said the church has a committee of women who meet every week to sew different things.
“It’s a wonderful way for us to use those skills to provide care for the medical community around us,” Cekuta said. “We’re just trying to pitch in any way we can.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends homemade masks be used by health care providers as a last resort, but does recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings “where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,” like in grocery stores or pharmacies.
“It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus,” according to the CDC website.
“CDC is additionally advising the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.”
Cheri Dowd is a group leader with Material Girls, Aiken’s American Sewing Guild group, said she has made some masks for herself because the CDC is now recommending they be used.
The one she made has an insert for a filter.
Dowd said she was concerned about people wearing masks, not not keeping up with hand washing and social distancing and other safety recommendations.
“I hope that people will remember to do the other things and not feel like the mask is solely protecting them,” she said.
The CDC has online instructions for making homemade masks, both that involve sewing and don't.
As of Friday, the Episcopal church sewers had collected and donated 225 masks.
“As people of faith, one of our jobs is to be a people of hope; and there has been so much fear and hopelessness within media and in public discussion, and people are being sent home with not a lot of things to do and a lot of time to sit on their hands and dwell,” Gregory said, adding that when people can be productive, it helps maintain their hope.
She said a lady at a nursing home where she dropped off masks said that she has been looking all day for even one mask.
“It was definitely a God thing,” she said.
For more information, email marie.christine.gregory@gmail.com.