Drive-ins may have been popular for screening movies in the 1950s, but a local church is bringing the tradition back to host worship services during a pandemic.
Cornerstone Baptist Church tried to find a workaround for services after houses of worship began closing their doors across the country. With the state's coronavirus cases worsening, and with some outbreaks in other nations being traced directly to large religious services, Pastor Steve Hanna wanted to find a way to preach without bringing people into close contact with one another.
So his church began hosting small drive-in services instead.
"We tell everybody, 'You can't really get out of the cars, but if you come on, we'll have some fun,'" Hanna said. "That's the goal, to keep them from interacting within the 6-feet parameter. We want to do everything we can to maintain what the governor asked us to do."
Church-goers are able to participate in worship from the safety of their vehicles. They are also able to see the other members of their congregation, even though it's from a distance – or, in the case of one congregant, shouting hello from her vehicle with the help of a megaphone.
Hanna said the church staff are also making the best of their equipment by livestreaming services for those who do not feel safe to leave their homes.
Van Aden, a member of the church, said the Palm Sunday service was the second drive-in service their church has hosted.
"It is so awesome," Aden said. "We can come together even though it's at a distance."
Keith Abrahamson, another church member, has been assisting with the audio and video setup to make the remote services possible.
"It's kind of challenging to make it work, but it's also been kind of fun," Abrahamson said.
Hanna said some people who came to the drive-in services aren't even regular members of the church but are people who saw their ads in the newspaper or on social media and wanted a way to be present in worship without coming into direct contact with other people.
Hanna said safe worship is important for everyone and wanted people to "trust in the Lord."
"Now is a hard time for everybody," Hanna said. "We're living a modified lifestyle, but that's OK."