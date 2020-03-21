My daily commute from my home to work doesn’t vary too much.
I leave my home in the heart of Aiken Estates and wind my way to the Whiskey Road entrance/exit. I take Whiskey Road toward downtown, and I usually go up Chesterfield Street. Then I take the road behind Aiken High School and then turn right on Rutland Drive.
A couple of minutes later – depending on how many vehicles are turning left into SRP Federal Credit Union – voila, I am at work.
Even with all of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, I am trying to keep my life as normal as possible. You should, too.
Just last weekend I was interacting with people in social settings. I was a volunteer at Aiken’s Bacon and Brews festival on Newberry Street on Saturday, and then Sunday I played in a golf tournament.
Then S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced Sunday afternoon he was shutting down schools throughout South Carolina. The City of Aiken and Aiken County declared states of emergencies. On Tuesday evening, the governor decreed that dining in restaurants was prohibited until further notice.
As part of my commute, or anytime I’m out and about, I’m always on the lookout for potential news.
If you drive Whiskey Road regularly – and who doesn’t? – you have probably seen the signs near the intersection with Berrie Road. They caught my eye not long after someone put them up.
“Big Waves instead of Kisses” reads one. The other says, “Big Smiles instead of Hugs.”
A third one popped up that said, “Tell your dog I said Hi.” By week’s end, a couple of new ones surfaced.
The signs did make me smile and appreciate that this is a time when we need to pull together and get through this pandemic by working together.
I’ve seen people standing around a vehicle in the parking lot at a fast-food restaurant and eating their morning biscuits together instead of inside.
I’ve seen riders on horseback using the equestrian signal at Grace Avenue and Whiskey Road as they head toward Hitchcock Woods.
I’ve noticed numerous businesses putting up signs that advertise they have delivery and curbside options available.
And I noticed a woman walking down Whiskey Road the other day. She was full of joy, dancing to a beat that perhaps only she could hear. But one thing was clear: the coronavirus wasn’t dampening her spirit.
That should be a lesson for all of us.
Our reporters, editors and photographers have done a great job of keeping readers updated with the latest news. Not every story makes it in print, but everything gets on our website at aikenstandard.com. We’ve also made any virus-related content available to non-subscribers. Just go to aikenstandard.com/coronavirus.
Thanks for reading.