As a society, we often feel the need to assign blame.
If your favorite sports team loses, you often blame the coach.
If something isn’t done properly at work, the blame typically falls on your coworkers.
If taxes go up, we generally blame the government.
Who, then, should we assign the blame for the spread of coronavirus? China? Italy? Something, or someone, else?
I don’t know what the answer is, although it will be interesting to see how history looks back on these unprecedented times. How to fight it, when to shut down certain services and when to ask people to shelter in place are decisions that I would not want to make.
No current leader at the national, state or local level, or most of us for that matter, has experienced anything like this. A lot of people are comparing the shutdowns and conditions we are experiencing now to what the world saw during World War II.
I’m not sure that is entirely accurate, but it might be the closest thing we have to compare. For millions of people like me in middle age or younger, thoughts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks come to mind. Those attacks paralyzed the country for a few weeks, halting travel, postponing games and sending the stock markets tumbling. Sound familiar?
As I recall, there was blame on both sides of the political aisle as Republicans and Democrats pointed fingers at each other.
The difference with 9/11 is that most of us returned to our normal routines in relatively quick order. We don’t know when things will get back to normal with the coronavirus outbreak, but hopefully it’s soon.
Great leaders tend to rise to the occasion. It’s no coincidence that the men historians generally rank as the best presidents in U.S. history served during trying times: Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Teddy Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson top the list of one such poll.
History tends to look back fondly on some of the victorious leaders during periods of conflict, like President Franklin Roosevelt or British Prime Minister Winston Churchill from World War II. Certainly, those men suffered setbacks on the way to victory; FDR endured the stunning attack on Pearl Harbor, and Churchill had to deal with several setbacks early in World War II.
The latest installment of our presidential election series, in today’s paper, addresses how President Donald Trump and his Democratic rivals are handling this crisis.
Frustrated Americans are already pointing fingers about the coronavirus. Much of the blame goes to the leaders of our government, and some goes to our fellow citizens who are disregarding the advice to shelter in place and practice social distancing as much as possible.
There will always be naysayers, but let’s focus on staying safe and helping each other in these difficult times. Our forefathers would expect nothing less.
