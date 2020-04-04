Today should be a typical Sunday.
Normally, you might be getting ready for church or preparing to meet friends for brunch or lunch at your favorite restaurant. Or maybe you were going to visit a loved one in the hospital, nursing home or assisted living facility.
For me, the first Sunday in April signifies the start of my favorite week of the year. Normally, Masters Week consumes me with work, work and more work. But I love it.
As we all know by now, these are not normal times. The coronavirus pandemic has consumed nearly all facets of our life; we can’t go to church, restaurants, civic clubs or sports events like we used to just a few short weeks ago. Social distancing has kept us away from our loved ones.
In the big scheme of things, playing the Masters later in the year isn’t the end of the world. It certainly hurts the local economy by not having it now. If it is canceled, well, that’s a scenario that suggests much worse news involving the coronavirus might be on the way.
Wimbledon, the event most people consider to be on a level with the Masters in terms of class and tradition, announced a few days ago it was canceling this year’s championships.
Most people are holding out hope that the curve will flatten and that life can return to normalcy sometime this summer. Even if that happens, it is likely that how we interact and attend things won’t ever be the same.
For those who are craving Masters and golf content, don’t worry. CBS, ESPN and the Golf Channel are all airing special coverage of some classic rounds this coming week.
Here at the Aiken Standard, we plan to get in on the action beginning today. Sports writer Kyle Dawson and I will take a look at a Masters-related topic each day this week and give you our take on the best of the best. Today’s topic looks at Tiger Woods’ five victories at Augusta National Golf Club.
Be sure to look for opportunities to add your comments and thoughts on our social media channels.
Nothing beats seeing the world’s best players amid the colorful azaleas and dogwoods. Or hearing the roars reverberate through the Georgia pines. Or enjoying your favorite sandwich and beverage with good friends on a sunny April day. You get the picture.
Stay safe, and hopefully we will get back to normal sooner rather than later.
Thanks for reading.