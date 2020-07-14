While striving to keep students safe and healthy during the novel coronavirus pandemic, leaders of colleges and universities are thinking outside the box as they prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.
“There is a lot of creativity going on out there,” said Dr. Belle Wheelan during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s virtual meeting Monday.
Wheelan is the president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, or SACSCOC.
She is the first African American and the first woman to hold that position.
Wheelan is in charge of an organization that is “the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states,” including South Carolina, according to the SACSCOC website.
As a result of COVID-19, institutions of higher learning are facing many challenges.
“This pandemic has posed a safety issue that’s being debated internationally,” Wheelan said. “Do we bring students back to campus? With faculty who are in many instances elderly … is it safe to bring them back? How, if you have a residential institution, can you ensure the safety of students when you don’t know whether they are wearing masks or practicing social distancing in their dorm rooms or not? There are all kinds of things.”
Plans for tackling those challenges vary.
“Every institution is doing something different,” said Wheelan of COVID-19 safety strategies. “We have one institution, I’ve been told, that is going to bring freshmen back to campus only for the first nine weeks, send them home, and then bring the upper classmen in for the second nine weeks.”
Wheelan also mentioned another strategy.
“I saw this morning that Rice University is building five outdoor campuses,” she said. “They are putting up some huge tents as well as building some separate large facilities so they can accommodate the six-foot distance between each student.”
Some students aren’t happy about the changes, but Wheelan believes they are necessary.
“A lot of seniors, obviously, are complaining that we are ruining their senior year, like we have something to do with it,” she said. “We’re like, ‘You want to have a senior year? Let us do these kinds of safety precautions.’”