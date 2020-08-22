Custodial staff, teachers and students will have some extra work to do this fall under new COVID-19 cleaning procedures in the Aiken County Public School District.
All restrooms will be disinfected hourly and fully cleaned daily, and all touchable surfaces will be disinfected when classrooms are not in use, according to the district's website.
Every night and before a different cohort of students arrives, custodial staff will clean and sanitize the classrooms, the website states.
Elementary students will stay in their assigned classrooms, which the students and their teachers will work together to sanitize throughout the day, according to the site.
Middle and high school students, meanwhile, will follow their regular bell schedule. They will have modified transition times to reduce hallway congestion, and they will follow signs in the hallway indicating the flow of traffic, the website says.
"[Middle and high school] students will be provided cleaning materials to take personal responsibility in ensuring their desks and areas are sanitized. Teachers will also assist with door knobs and other high-touch areas to ensure their classrooms are disinfected between students," the ACPSD website says.
The Aiken County school district's website says the cleaning materials will be environmentally safe and EPA-approved.