Aiken City Council members will review the effects of the coronavirus on the city's budgets during their work session and will vote on a land purchase related to the proposed Powderhouse Road Connector at their regular meeting Monday.
The work session begins at 5 p.m., and upon the conclusion of the work session council members will go directly into the regular meeting. Council also will go into executive session at 4:30 p.m. to discuss negotiations in relation to a proposed contractual arrangement regarding the possible purchase and/or acquisition of real estate in the City of Aiken.
To abide by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's social distancing guideline, both the work session and regular meeting will be conducted via the Zoom app and will be available for public viewing on the City's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/CityofAikenSC
Public comments can be made before and during the meeting by emailing publiccomment@cityofaikensc.gov.
City budget
City Council will discuss "a number of alterations" to the city's budget, including a 3% water and sewer increase.
The water increase would add $.48 to an average residential customer’s monthly bill while the sewer increase would add $1, according to Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The City's General Fund is anticipated to see some revenue declines due to COVID-19, primarily in business license reductions. Bedenbaugh, however, is predicting that property tax revenue in the fund will "stay stable, if not slightly increase."
For the city's Accommodations Tax and Hospitality Tax funds – which are expected to be impacted the most by COVID-19 – revenue and expenditures have been reduced by 20% for fiscal year 2020-21.
This is operating under the assumptions:
1. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have some effects with a resurgence during the fiscal year.
2. No fall Masters Tournament.
Both rate increases and tax adjustments will be further discussed at the May 11 meeting.
Powderhouse Connector land purchase
Council also will discuss the purchase of a tract of land from Oak Grove Development LLC in connection with the Powderhouse Connector, which would connect Whiskey Road near East Gate Drive to Pine Log Road near its intersection with Powderhouse Road.
Two key parcels are located directly adjacent to the city-owned George’s Pond at the intersection of Oak Grove Road and Athol Avenue.
After several months of negotiation, the city has a proposal to purchase a portion of the parcels, consisting of about 1.87 acres, for the appraised value of $223,000 from Oak Grove Development LLC.
The funds used for this purchase will come from the fiscal year 2019-20 allocation received from the County Transportation Commission.
Pawnee Nielson Connector
Council will consider a resolution authorizing the acceptance of property from the Michael D. Rubin Family LP related to the Pawnee Nielson Connector project.
In February, a paper road running parallel to Dougherty Road to the north was completed, and City staff negotiated with Woodford Trace LLC in January to construct a portion of this road from a point near the Walmart detention pond to the south toward the “Owens Street Extension.”
With these two items completed, the city will need to accept a quitclaim deed from the Michael D. Rubin Family LP, so construction of the portion of the road can begin.
In relation to this project, council will additionally discuss an application for the Federal BUILD Grant Program, which allows for the U.S. Department of Transportation to invest in road projects that build critical pieces of roadway for freight and passenger transportation networks.
This work will encompass a portion of the Whiskey Road Corridor Improvements, which includes connecting Pawnee Nielson to East Gate Drive.
Other business
— Council will give final approval on the concept plan to redevelop the Aiken Mall into a multifamily apartment complex with mixed retail. The approval for the plan has previously been put on hold after the applicant – SE Aiken LLC – requested that a waiver be granted to require a minimum of 15% open space, more than what is currently on the property.
— Council will have the first reading for the re-annexation of a property at 1625 Richland Ave. E. currently owned Jose B. Rodriguez, who plans to utilize the current structure on the property for a new restaurant serving Salvadorian and Puerto Rican dishes.
— Council will consider the approval of a bid for the Hitchcock Parkway Utility Relocation Project. This project is part of an agreement with the South Carolina Department of Transportation to make multiple improvements along Hitchcock Parkway from U.S. Highway 1 to Silver Bluff Road. This includes the widening of several intersections along the route, subsequently relocating several major waterlines. The total cost of this project, which includes engineering oversight and contingency is $159,982.05.