The City of Aiken will again be selling yard sale permits after a two-month suspension.
The suspension was put into place in mid-March due to recommendations from the governor, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and federal authorities to discourage public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Yard sales throughout the city will not be monitored, but will be "complaint driven," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
Residents can purchase a permit for $5 at the Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive, or at the City of Aiken Finance building at 135 Laurens St. S.W.
For more information, call the city's Business License Department at 803-642-07642.