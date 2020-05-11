The "holy trinity" of the city's tax funds for Fiscal Year 2020-2021, the Hospitality and Accommodation tax funds and the fourth round of the Capital Projects Sales Tax (CPST), will receive the brunt of the COVID-19 impact, while the majority of other city tax funds have escaped mostly unscathed.
After ongoing conversations with city staff, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh suggested a halt in spending CPST IV funds at least until August in addition to an expected 50% drop in revenue from the Accommodation tax fund and 25% drop from the Hospitality tax fund.
These changes will be reflected in next year's budget and ultimately lead to the stalling of major future projects that have not already been budgeted.
The third round of CPST funds have already been collected as of April 2019.
The decision is primarily based on the assumption that there will not be a Masters Tournament in the fall, which, if held, would provide a positive economic impact to the city's Hospitality and Accommodation tax funds. These funds stem from residents' dining out and hotel stay habits, which were nearly nonexistent from mid-March and all of April.
Ultimately, the pandemic's impact on the Hospitality and Accommodation tax funds won't be known until the tax quarterly receipts come in July, Bedenbaugh said.
Other funds, such as the city's General tax fund, are expected to remain strong despite a slight decrease in revenue, primarily in business license reductions. Property tax collections will stay consistent, if not slightly increase, Bedenbaugh said.
The city's Enterprise tax fund rates, for an average resident currently $20.38 per month for Solid Waste and $7.90 per month for Storm Water, will not need a rate increase.
Funding for three local agencies with the fiscal year were given first approval. Items needed to be voted on separately due to certain council members' involvements with the agencies, who recused themselves as needed.
The Aiken Downtown Development Association was approved $60,000 in funding, Aiken Senior Life Services, or the Aiken Council on Aging, was approved $15,000 and the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, also known as the Best Friend Express, was approved $21,000.
In relation to the budget, the city gave first approval to keep the city's millage rate at 62 mills, as it has been since 2012.
In other business
• Council gave unanimous first approval for a 3% raise in water and sewer rates, which would ultimately add an additional $1.48 to average residential water bills to keep up with the normal cost of maintaining the city's systems, and inflation.
• Council additionally gave final approval on the rezoning of the South Centennial Avenue business park along with a concept plan for a possible retail or restaurant in the area, as well as final approval for a general business rezoning to allow for a Puerto Rican-themed restaurant on 1625 Richland Ave. E.
• Council gave first approval to establish a suburban water fee. The fee would be directed at out-of-city residents who do not receive city water in order to contribute to the operation of the fire safety division of Public Safety. Aiken County Council will review the fee at the May 18 meeting before returning to the City Council for a memorandum of understanding.
• Council gave first approval to modify the city code to allow for musical and other creative street performances, also known as busking. Council voted to add a map of allowed performance locations within the Downtown Business zoning area in order to prevent performers from "performing on top of each other."