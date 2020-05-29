The City of Aiken has seen such a drop in residential recycling participation that Dumpster Depot, which houses operations for the City of Aiken's recycling, is considering the possibility of shutting down.
The company recently brought the issue to the Aiken City Council in early May, and asked the them for assistance with funding its operations for the next year until a major equipment loan could be paid off and the commodity market, which has additionally been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilizes.
Recycling participation has gone down by 36% within the last few years, ultimately causing Dumpster Depot to lose $10,000 to $12,000 dollars a month, equaling a loss of over $200,000 from the past two years, according to Dumpster Depot's owner Norman Dunagan.
A smaller but significant part of the debt lies in paying off the over $640,000 automated line, which Dumpster Depot has been paying off for 60 months at $8,900 a month as part of an overall 72-month loan. Paying off the line – which the majority of Dumpster Depot's profits are being used for – will cut down on the revenue the business is losing, Dunagan said.
"(The next) 18 months are what is standing between us and successful business when the line is paid off," Dunagan said.
In 2015, Aiken stopped sending the city's recycling to North Augusta and began sending it to Dumpster Depot to cut down on traveling costs at no expense to the city.
The agreement between the City of Aiken and Dumpster Depot stated the later will process recyclables for two years without paying the city for the materials, according to the agreement.
After two years, the city and Dumpster Depot were to sign an amended agreement to allow a profit-share of revenue received from the sale of recyclables; however, the profit-share portion agreement has not been executed due to Dumpster Depot not being able to turn a profit in the last two years, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
By the time Dumpster Depot's equipment is paid off next year, Dunagan expects commodity prices to be higher, allowing the profit-share agreement with the city to be enacted.
"I'm being told ... (that) we should start to see some relief on commodity prices," Dunagan said. "This business will be profitable if we are supported through the next (18 months) ... and then we have an asset the city can use for years to come."
Dunagan has speculated that the ultimate solution would lie with the city resuming a weekly pick-up – and possibly injecting funds into the facility for the next several months until equipment expenses are paid off.
Bedenbaugh said he would try to present a solution to the City Council at its next meeting June 8, though he could not currently specify what would become of Aiken's program if Dumpster Depot did have to close down.
"I believe the council would like to see a recommendation to continue the curbside recycling program that does not involve a rate increase for [residents]," Bedenbaugh said.
In January 2017, the city changed from weekly to biweekly recycling pickup to prevent a rate increase to keep the trucks in operation for residents.
What is recyclable?
In an attempt to reiterate the importance of recycling, the City of Aiken reminded residents May 13 to recycle correct materials into their roll carts.
Items that can be recycled include: aluminum and steel cans, newspaper, magazines, inserts, catalogs, phone books, office paper, brown paper bags, cereal boxes (remove inner plastic), cardboard, gift boxes, food boxes, glass bottles and jars, plastic jugs, jars, bottles and plastic caps.
Items that cannot be recycled and should be thrown away include: aerosol cans, light bulbs, plate glass, mirrors, ceramics, dishes or windowpane, waxed cardboard and waxed frozen food boxes, plastic containers that have previously contained hazardous household waste, such as bug killer, styrofoam (packaging, food containers and cups), plastic wraps, single-use plastics such as grocery bags and other plastic material such as dry cleaner bags and newspaper slips.
Residents can request a recycling bin by calling 803-642-7613.