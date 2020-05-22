The City of Aiken is tentatively reopening some of its recreational facilities today with more to follow within the next several weeks.
All facilities will be monitored as they are reopened, and the city will limit participation in numbers based on social distancing orders and following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and other federal and/or state guidelines.
"It will be up to individuals to wash their hands and bring their own hand sanitizer and come out to play if they feel safe to do so," said Jessica Campbell, City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism director.
Beginning today, May 22, the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, Aiken Thoroughbred Hall of Fame and Museum and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum will open under their standard operating hours.
On Saturday, May 30, all outdoor park amenities will open, including restrooms, picnic shelters, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf, batting cages, sports fields and Sprayground.
The city will not be sanitizing playground equipment after each day, but will continue to monitor and sanitize bathroom facilities as needed.
On Monday, June 1, indoor facilities for programming and rentals will open at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, Rye Patch Reception Center and Municipal Building Conference Center. The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center will reopen Gym 2, Aerobics Rooms and the Fitness Room for scheduled programs only.
Group sports practices, trainings and athletic camps at Citizens Park Sports Complex may resume, with game play and tournaments available beginning June 15.
The playground at Virginia Acres Park and the pool at Smith-Hazel will both remain closed due to construction.
Campbell additionally noted that the outdoor light poles at Virginia Acres Park are under construction and that areas of the park will be dark at night until the project is complete.