The City of Aiken is continuing to aid Aiken's small businesses through additionally acquired funds.
The city is anticipating a total of $117,639 worth of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that will be used to continue to aid local workers and businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The funds from the CARES Act would be added to the city's $1 million revolving loans program, according to Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
The funds will be added to the city's annual fiscal year 2020 funds from the Community Development Block Grants of $199,975, which go toward the redevelopment of public housing and enhancing suitable living environments, totaling $317,614.
The addition of these funds come as a form of saving grace for many small businesses, especially after last Thursday's announcement that the $349 billion federal emergency small-business Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance funding officially ran out.
"We (the city) feel like the funds will work very well as we move forward with our program," Bedenbaugh said.
As to how the funds would be distributed, the city will decide "on the process" upon receiving the funds.
Public comment period
The City of Aiken is mandated to amend its current Consolidation Plan and the Citizen Participation Plan now that it has added the new program to assist small businesses.
The Consolidation Plan is a comprehensive plan addressing the city’s housing, homelessness and non-housing community development needs for the five-year period of 2015-2020. The plan contains the city’s goals, objectives and implementation strategies for each element.
This plan also contains the Annual Action Plan which outlines the activities the city will fund, implement or support the implementation of and must be updated and submitted each year to City Council 45 days prior to the beginning of the city’s fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The Citizen Participation Plan describes how the city will involve citizens in the planning, implementation, and assessment of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and any other federally funded program.
A five-day public comment period is being held from until April 24, 2020, to allow public agencies and other interested parties to comment on the amended plans and what the CDBG funds may be used.
Any comments should be submitted in writing on or before May 20, 2020, to Sabina Craig, City of Aiken, PO Box 1177, Aiken, SC 29802 or by telephone at 803-642-7606 or by fax at 803-642-7727.
An overview of both plans can be viewed at https://www.cityofaikensc.gov/ under Recent News.