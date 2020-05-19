The City of Aiken is returning to normal monthly business practices with its water billing.
The city announced Tuesday on its website that it will resume issuing late fees on any remaining balance due on water bills after the due date of the May 20, and will resume service cutoffs for non-payment.
Such practices were originally suspended in mid-March after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster urged companies not to disconnect customers for nonpayment during a public health emergency.
On May 13, McMaster rescinded the request, allowing utility services to resume their normal operations.
"As you are aware, the State is now in the process of safely, strategically, and incrementally reopening businesses and facilitating economic recovery and revitalization, while also simultaneously addressing and mitigating the significant economic and other impacts on individuals, families, and businesses," McMaster said. "Consistent with these efforts, I ask that ORS work with the PSC and providers of utility services to take similar steps to allow for a return to normal business operations, while continuing to provide flexibility and assistance to customers and ratepayers."
City water customers can contact the Finance Department at -803-642-7603 if they have questions.