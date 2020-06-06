The City of Aiken's indoor recreation facilities have reopened for public use.
The facilities reopened Monday for programming and rentals at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, the Rye Patch Reception Center and the Municipal Building Conference Center.
The H. Odell Weeks Activities Center reopened Gym 2, the aerobics rooms and the fitness room for scheduled programs only.
Many residents have already made use of the facilities.
Pickleball player Janice Morris was waiting in her car at the Odell Weeks Center for the rest of her team to arrive Wednesday morning.
She said she spent a lot of time walking the track at the center during the facility's closure to stay active, but usually had to do it alone.
"I've missed playing with my friends," Morris said. "I'm glad (the center) has reopened."
Morris added that while she had a mask in her bag, she wasn't planning to wear it unless instructed.
As originally stated in a May 22 press release from the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism department, facilities will be monitored as they are reopened, and the city will limit participation in numbers based on social distancing guidelines.
Group sports practices, trainings and athletic camps at the Citizens Park Sports Complex are planned to resume, with game play and tournaments beginning June 15.
The pool at Smith-Hazel will remain closed due to construction.
The outdoor light poles at Virginia Acres Park are under construction and those areas of the park will be dark at night until the project is complete.