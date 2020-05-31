The City of Aiken is reopening parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities in a phased approach.
All facilities will be monitored as they are reopened, and the city will limit participation in numbers based on social distancing orders and following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and other federal and/or state guidelines.
"It will be up to individuals to wash their hands and bring their own hand sanitizer and come out to play if they feel safe to do so," said Jessica Campbell, director of the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum are open with their standard operating hours.
All city park amenities opened May 30, including restrooms, picnic shelters, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf, batting cages, sports fields and the Sprayground at Citizens Park.
The city will not be sanitizing playground equipment but will continue to monitor and sanitize bathroom facilities as needed.
On June 1, indoor facilities for programming and rentals will reopen at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, the Rye Patch Reception Center and the Municipal Building Conference Center; the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center will reopen Gym 2, the Aerobics Rooms and the Fitness Room for scheduled programs only.
Group sports practices, trainings and athletic camps at the Citizens Park Sports Complex are planned to resume, with game play and tournaments, beginning June 15.
The playground at Virginia Acres Park and the pool at Smith-Hazel will both remain closed due to construction.
Campbell additionally noted that the outdoor light poles at Virginia Acres Park are under construction and that areas of the park will be dark at night until the project is complete.