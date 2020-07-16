The City of Aiken's emergency mask mandate ordinance goes into effect Friday at noon and will last until Sept. 16, a total of 61 days.
The ordinance states that customers and employees must wear masks, or any type of face covering that covers their nose and mouth, in any retail business, organization, establishment or facility open to the public within the City of Aiken.
City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh will be issuing guidelines for the city's indoor and outdoor facilities, including the Farmers Market, before Friday.
The Aiken City Council approved the emergency ordinance at its Monday meeting after making a few changes to the overall ordinance.
Below is a list of city-issued frequently asked questions and answers that Aiken residents may use to follow the ordinance guidelines.
What is a face covering?
A uniform piece of cloth, fabric or other material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands.
Face coverings include, but are not limited to, bandanas, medical masks, cloth masks, scarves and gaiters, provided that they are worn such that they securely cover the person’s nose and mouth.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend the use of face shields for normal everyday activities or as a substitute for cloth face coverings.
Why are face coverings required?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, everyone is at risk for getting COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus. Some people are more likely than others to become severely ill, which means that they may require hospitalization, intensive care or a ventilator to help them breathe.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person sneezes, coughs or talks. Face coverings are a proven way to reduce this spread.
What is social distancing?
Maintaining physical separation of at least 6 feet between people from different households.
Where do face coverings have to be worn?
Aiken's emergency ordinance applies to any organization, establishment, retail business or facility open to the public within city limits.
In restaurants, masks must be worn for customers waiting to be seated or as they or an employee are moving about a restaurant.
Once the customer is at a table, they do not have to wear the mask.
Customers also must wear face coverings at barbershops, hair salons and nail salons until they are served.
Where do face coverings not have to be worn?
Face coverings do not have to be worn at home or in personal vehicles.
Face coverings also do not have to be worn in outside areas or on sidewalks if social distancing of 6 feet or more can be achieved.
If someone is actively exercising outside, masks do not have to be worn.
In gyms, masks do not have to be worn if a customer is actively exercising.
How will this ordinance be enforced?
Education will be the first step in enforcement. The City of Aiken will work to educate any violators of the ordinance before pursuing further action.
The city is working on having a summary of the emergency mask mandate ordinance for residential water bills by the weekend, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said, as well as informational videos on the city's YouTube page.
Residents with further questions may contact the city manager's office at 803-642-7654.
The city will be reaching out to businesses with a business license in the city via email with information about the ordinance.
Is there a penalty for violating the ordinance?
If a facility or establishment requests a violator of the ordinance to vacate their premises and the individual fails to comply, the Aiken Department of Public Safety may be reached at 803-642-7620, and an officer will be dispatched.
If all efforts to reach a resolution are exhausted, Aiken Department of Public Safety would have the option to issue a summons for trespassing, with a maximum penalty of $1,087 and/or 30 days in jail.
How can violations be reported?
If observing an individual in a facility or establishment without a mask, a customer or employee should ask for assistance from the facility or establishment’s representative. If they are unwilling to address the problem, call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.
Do children have to wear face coverings?
Children 5 years of age and younger are not required to wear face coverings under this ordinance.
Can a facility or establishment ask someone who is not wearing a face covering to leave?
Yes, any facility or establishment representative has the right to deny entry in accordance with the face coverings ordinance. If an individual refuses to comply, they are in violation of the trespassing law, S.C. Code 16-11-640.