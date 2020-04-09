The City of Aiken has extended implemented measures and procedures that have been designated through the S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control regarding COVID-19.
The city has extended the previously implemented "social distancing" measures and procedures until early May, which will continue to limit public interaction and keep city buildings closed.
These measures will remain in effect until May 3 unless such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended or rescinded.
As of Wednesday, April 8, four new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Aiken County, bringing the county's total to 32 cases with 2,552 total cases reported across the entire state.
All city buildings are currently closed to the public, including city meetings held at the Municipal Building.
The city encourages citizens to conduct city business via mail, online, utilization of the drive-thru, or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact.
The online payment convenience fee has been waived for credit card payments only. City utilities will suspend shut-off of service for any reason, with the exception for shut-offs due to utility repairs.
All non-essential activities such as licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues and scheduled tournaments are canceled or suspended, and recreation buildings, park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, picnic shelters and fitness courts will be closed to the public.
The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for us, however, trail users are encouraged not to group with other users, and maintain a safe six feet distance.
Basic city functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, garbage pick-up, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs and landscaping.