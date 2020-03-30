The City of Aiken will continue to follow the implemented measures and procedures that have been designated through the S.C. Department of Health and Environment Control regarding COVID-19.
The city has decided to extend the previously set of measures in response to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order issued March 28, directing DHEC to exercise all of its emergency powers as outlined in the Emergency Health Powers Act to address the coronavirus pandemic by adding new provisions such as penalties for enforcing social distancing among other clarifying measures for 15 days.
"We're trying to stay consistent with the governor's guidelines," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said. "Our order is flexible and gives us the authority to [extend the city's ordinance] as well."
This extended measure will be in effect through April 12 unless such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended or rescinded.
The extension also extends to non-city business, such as restaurants, Bedenbaugh said.
All city buildings will remain closed to the public. This includes all city meetings held at the Municipal Building. The city encourages citizens to conduct city business via mail, online, utilization of the drive-thru, or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact.
City utilities will suspend shut-off of service for any reason, with the exception of shut-offs due to utility repairs.
The online bill payment convenience fee has been waived for credit card payments only.
All non-essential activities, including licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues, and scheduled tournaments are canceled, and recreation buildings, park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and fitness courts will be closed to the public.
The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use; however, trail users are encouraged not to group with other users, and maintain a safe six feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Basic city functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, pick up of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs and landscaping.