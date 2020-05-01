The City of Aiken is extending its decision to keep all city buildings closed to the public.
These extended measures will be in effect through Tuesday, May 12, according to a news release to mirror the executive order issued by Governor Henry McMaster on April 27.
"We're looking to reopen most normal operations after this closure expires," City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
McMaster extended South Carolina's state of emergency declaration for another two weeks and has set no date to reopen what he calls close-contact businesses, namely dine-in restaurants, beauty shops or nail salons.
McMaster commented that he may target Mother's Day, May 10, as a reopening date because “everybody ought to take their wife, their mother somebody out to dinner,” according to a recent article from the Associated Press.
City closures
All nonessential activities, including licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues and scheduled tournaments, are still canceled or suspended.
Recreation buildings, park playgrounds and sports activity-related courts will remain closed to the public. The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use, though trail users are encouraged not to form large groups and maintain a safe 6-foot distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.
Basic city functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, garbage, recycling and yard debris pickup, as well as utility repairs and landscaping.
The city encourages citizens to conduct city business via mail, online, utilization of the drive-thru or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact. The online payment convenience fee is waived for credit card payments only. City utilities will suspend shut-off of service for any reason, with the exception of shut-offs due to utility repairs.
In accordance with South Carolina Court Administration directives, municipal court will begin on Monday, May 4, at the J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters Building at 834 Beaufort St. NE. Strict social distancing guidelines will be in effect and allow no more than five defendants in the courtroom at one time.
These measures will be in effect within the specified time frame unless such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended or rescinded.