The City of Aiken Public Works Department has had to increase their yard debris pickup due to both the spring season and the amount of people staying home as part of the "work-or-home" coronavirus-preventive order.
Public Services Director Lex Kirkland described the current season has gotten off to a "heavy" start due to the amount of people doing yard work while at home, which has caused the city to increase its pick-up days from four days to six days two weeks ago.
"We're picking up hundreds of tons more (yard debris) than we did the prior year," Kirkland. "It's made (pick-up) a little bit slower for us to get all the way through the route, but we're picking up more than before."
Aiken County recently changed its yard debris policy due to the excess amounts its facilities have been receiving.
According to a press release issued by County Administrator Clay Killian on April 13, there has been a “tremendous” increase in the volume of yard debris coming into the residential drop-off centers and Barden Landfill.
In some cases, “increases in traffic are upwards of 50% from normal,” the release stated.
"We really do not know for sure," wrote Killian in an email to the Aiken Standard when asked the reason for the surge in yard debris volume. "But we surmise it is because people are at home and have decided to do those projects they have been putting off because they now have the time. We are obviously going to get some more (yard debris) now because of the storms early Monday morning, but this has been happening now for a few weeks. The residential drop-off centers just cannot handle the volume we are seeing, and we cannot get the boxes emptied fast enough."
Residential drop-off centers now are accepting only the amount of yard debris that will fit inside a pickup truck, SUV or other noncommercial vehicle. The centers no longer are accepting debris brought in by trailer.
All trailer loads of yard debris should be taken directly to the Barden Landfill on Connector Road, the release stated.