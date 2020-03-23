The City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department has closed park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts and fitness courts in addition to the already posted restroom closures and facility closures.
The measure to close the parks will limit places where gatherings of people in large numbers could take place, according to a news release issued Monday.
The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use, however, trail users are encouraged not to group with other users, and maintain a safe six feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.
The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department staff will routinely observe park usage to ensure that closures and guidelines are followed.
This measure will be in effect immediately unless such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended or rescinded.